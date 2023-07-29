Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

