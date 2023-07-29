Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Gap Up to $190.10

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $190.10, but opened at $203.00. Madison Square Garden Sports shares last traded at $207.94, with a volume of 347,035 shares changing hands.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $79,661.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $41,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,208,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

