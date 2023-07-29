Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.