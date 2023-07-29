Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Masco Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

