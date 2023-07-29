Matisse Capital Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matisse Capital decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 29,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $434,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.2% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 27,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 257.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 343,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 63,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.