Meritage Portfolio Management Has $58.85 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.