Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $320.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

