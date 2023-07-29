Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

