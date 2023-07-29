Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

