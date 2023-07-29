Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at HSBC

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $285.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.