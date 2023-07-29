Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

