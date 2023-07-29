Mizuho Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $350.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

