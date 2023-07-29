Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $136.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.