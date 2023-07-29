Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 266.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 478,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 347,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.