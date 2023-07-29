Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $197.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.67. Chevron has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.