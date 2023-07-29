MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.65. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

