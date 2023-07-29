National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,361,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NSA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.