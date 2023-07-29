NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

