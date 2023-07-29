New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 39,700 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 256.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Free Report)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.