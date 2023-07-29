New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,291 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $17,738,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,796.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 269,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal bought 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 5.2 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.