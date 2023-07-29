New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 984 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 43,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,038. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

