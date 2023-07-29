New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

