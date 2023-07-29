New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBTX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

