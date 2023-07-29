New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Park National by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,414,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Park National

Park National Price Performance

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.52 per share, with a total value of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRK opened at $110.00 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). Park National had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

