New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.44. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,358 shares of company stock worth $117,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.