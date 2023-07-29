New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PDFS opened at $46.06 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.