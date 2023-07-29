New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $516,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 582,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KW opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

