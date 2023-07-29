NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

