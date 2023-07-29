Northland Securities Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $45.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.82.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Symbotic stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

