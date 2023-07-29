Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.74.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.