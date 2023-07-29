Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 128.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 30.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 60.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

