Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

