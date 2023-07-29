PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270,458 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.38%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

