Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $62.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -7.79%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.