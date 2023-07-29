Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,881,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,232,000 after purchasing an additional 737,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 736,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

