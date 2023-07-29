Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of POWL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $722.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

