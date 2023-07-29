PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. PTC has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PTC by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 98.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 49.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

