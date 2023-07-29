Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 478.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

PWR stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.