Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.3 %

RPD opened at $45.33 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.