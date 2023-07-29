Raymond James Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $42.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

