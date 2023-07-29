Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Renasant were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insider Activity at Renasant

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.67 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Renasant Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.