Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.