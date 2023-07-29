Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.