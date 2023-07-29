Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 20,920 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JXN opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JXN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

