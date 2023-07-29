Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Navient by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Navient by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Navient Stock Performance

Navient stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

