Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.8 %

LYV stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

