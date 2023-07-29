Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

