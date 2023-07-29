Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

