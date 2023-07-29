Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

