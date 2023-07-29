Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DXC opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

